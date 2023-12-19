Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,134,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of XBI opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average of $77.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

