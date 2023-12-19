Procyon Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

