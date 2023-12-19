Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

Shares of CINF opened at $101.94 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

