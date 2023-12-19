Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.25. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $84.82 and a 1-year high of $102.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

