Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 150 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.6% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 73.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,442 shares of company stock worth $27,216,982. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $500.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.