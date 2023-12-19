Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Pinterest by 332.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,172 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,982,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 86.1% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 493,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 228,205 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 59.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,102,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after acquiring an additional 412,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $38.11.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $388,487.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 316,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,251,216.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,251,216.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,369 shares of company stock worth $3,129,969. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

