Pi Financial Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$75.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Pi Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank set a C$72.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$73.30.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$59.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$56.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.72. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$52.82 and a twelve month high of C$71.58.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

