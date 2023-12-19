Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 798,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

