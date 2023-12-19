Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,916 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

