Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Shares of PFE opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

