Perpetual Ltd Takes $384,000 Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the second quarter valued at about $50,280,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 34.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 90.0% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 124,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

QFIN stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.54. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $586.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.31 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QFIN. Nomura began coverage on Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA dropped their price target on Qifu Technology from $27.80 to $25.90 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Qifu Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

