Perpetual Ltd Takes $333,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,064 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 583,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 428,593 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $171,978,000 after acquiring an additional 295,239 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after acquiring an additional 289,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

NYSE DKS opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

