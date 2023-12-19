Perpetual Ltd Sells 6,498 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of APH opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.