Perpetual Ltd Sells 5,433 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 388.6% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $91.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

