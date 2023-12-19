Perpetual Ltd Sells 447 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total transaction of $295,458.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,099.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,350 shares of company stock worth $16,580,834. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $563.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.59 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.99 and a 1 year high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.62.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

