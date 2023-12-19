Perpetual Ltd Sells 306 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Rogers were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Rogers by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rogers by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Rogers by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rogers Stock Performance

NYSE:ROG opened at $132.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $173.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $229.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.86%. Analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.