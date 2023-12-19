Perpetual Ltd Sells 2,532 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,526,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,478 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,353,000 after purchasing an additional 698,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,873,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $76.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

