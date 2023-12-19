Perpetual Ltd Sells 12,900 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $101.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

