Perpetual Ltd Sells 11,432 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $156,126,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,087,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

