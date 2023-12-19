Perpetual Ltd Sells 1,068 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.9 %

DINO opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,145.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,108 shares of company stock worth $1,424,221 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

