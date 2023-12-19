Perpetual Ltd Purchases New Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.55.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,601 shares of company stock worth $4,176,656. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

