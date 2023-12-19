Perpetual Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,086 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

