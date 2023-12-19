Perpetual Ltd Purchases 11,276 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,028 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Sunrun by 7.8% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 953,877 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 64.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,071 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sunrun by 22.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Truist Financial cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $187,431. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.49.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

