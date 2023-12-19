Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

