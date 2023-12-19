Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,016 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947,902 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $98,581,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CRH during the second quarter valued at about $53,801,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in CRH during the second quarter valued at about $50,436,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CRH by 476.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,094,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,643,000 after buying an additional 904,901 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

NYSE CRH opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

