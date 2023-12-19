Perpetual Ltd Makes New $345,000 Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,016,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,430.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $505.84 and a 12 month high of $1,528.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,408.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,367.69.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 0.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

