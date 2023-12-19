Perpetual Ltd Lowers Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,112 shares of company stock valued at $19,931,024. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $418.32 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

