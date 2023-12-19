Perpetual Ltd Has $588,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

CF stock opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average of $77.67. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $96.27.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

