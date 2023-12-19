Perpetual Ltd Has $360,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $222.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.05. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $145.37 and a one year high of $222.64.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

