Perpetual Ltd Has $329,000 Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 130,880 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $158.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $164.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.61 and a 200-day moving average of $144.74. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.