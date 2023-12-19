Perpetual Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Perpetual Ltd cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.75.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $155.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

