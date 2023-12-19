Perpetual Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $165.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,033. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

