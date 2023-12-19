Perpetual Ltd Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $182.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $182.84.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

