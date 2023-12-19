Perpetual Ltd Buys New Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vale by 155.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vale in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.92. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

