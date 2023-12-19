Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,350 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after purchasing an additional 526,889 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

