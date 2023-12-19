Perpetual Ltd Acquires New Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,952,000 after purchasing an additional 685,850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,792,000 after purchasing an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,132,000 after purchasing an additional 349,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Down 1.6 %

International Paper stock opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

