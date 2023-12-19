PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $176.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $185.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.91 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $232.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

