Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average is $159.79. The stock has a market cap of $374.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

