PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

