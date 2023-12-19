Paychex (PAYX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) will post its 11/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 21st. Analysts expect Paychex to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Paychex has set its FY24 guidance at $4.65-4.74 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $4.65-$4.74 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paychex to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $127.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

