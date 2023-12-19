Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $127.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.18.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays raised Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

