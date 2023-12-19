Paul Jensen Buys 120,000 Shares of Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB) Stock

Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB – Get Free Report) insider Paul Jensen purchased 120,000 shares of Bubs Australia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$15,360.00 ($10,308.72).

Bubs Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.62.

About Bubs Australia

Bubs Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of various infant nutrition products in Australia, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers organic baby food, goat milk infant formula, cow's milk, adult goat milk powder, and fresh dairy products, as well as plant based baby food pouches, cereals and porridges, rusks, and snacks under the Bubs brand.

