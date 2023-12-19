Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,755 shares of company stock worth $366,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

