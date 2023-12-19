Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Celine Boston Sells 5,000 Shares

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Celine Boston sold 5,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.

Pason Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Pason Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.98.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.00 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 32.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.4589552 earnings per share for the current year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Pason Systems from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.83.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

