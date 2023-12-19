Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
PKI stock opened at C$42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.47. The stock has a market cap of C$7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$27.50 and a 1 year high of C$44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.47. Parkland had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of C$8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.368214 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.62.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
