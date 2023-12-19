Parkland Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$42.74 on Tuesday. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$27.50 and a 1 year high of C$44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.47.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.47. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of C$8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.368214 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.62.

Insider Transactions at Parkland

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,327. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

