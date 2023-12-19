Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells $25,000.00 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.05 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKOH shares. StockNews.com lowered Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 475,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the second quarter worth about $2,090,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

