Parisi Gray Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,876,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $374.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.79.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

