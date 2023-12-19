Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OR. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.12.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$19.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.39.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$62.07 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5602047 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$93,835.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.