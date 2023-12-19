Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

